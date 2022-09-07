BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash involving a car and a pickup towing a trailer in Bourne. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road near Bournedale Road. The victims were transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two injured in car vs pickup crash in Bourne
September 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
