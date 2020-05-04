CENTERVILLE – Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Centerville Monday. The crash happened about 1:30 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Cape Cod Five Cents Saving Bank. Both of the victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Traffic was delayed in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two injured in crash in Centerville
May 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
