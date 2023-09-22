FALMOUTH – A car reportedly crashed into a tree in Falmouth around 10:40 AM Friday. The crash happened on Route 28 southbound between Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Thomas B. Landers Road. Firefighters had to extricate the victims from the wreckage. Both victims were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating if a medical condition may have led to the crash.
Two injured in crash in Falmouth
September 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
