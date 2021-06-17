BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 9 AM Thursday. The collision on Sandwich Road by the Shell gas station reportedly involved a dump truck and another vehicle. A Sandwich ambulance assisted in patient transport. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two injured in crash involving dump truck in Bourne
June 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
