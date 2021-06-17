You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in crash involving dump truck in Bourne

Two injured in crash involving dump truck in Bourne

June 17, 2021

BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne  around 9 AM Thursday. The collision on Sandwich Road by the Shell gas station reportedly involved a dump truck and another vehicle. A Sandwich ambulance assisted in patient transport. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 