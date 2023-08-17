You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in crash on Route 28 in Centerville

Two injured in crash on Route 28 in Centerville

August 17, 2023



CENTERVILLE – At about 7:30 AM Thursday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash at Route 28 and Ames Way in Centerville. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mutual aid was called from Hyannis to assist with patient transport. Route 28 was closed in both directions for a period of time causing major traffic delays. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 