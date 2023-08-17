CENTERVILLE – At about 7:30 AM Thursday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash at Route 28 and Ames Way in Centerville. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mutual aid was called from Hyannis to assist with patient transport. Route 28 was closed in both directions for a period of time causing major traffic delays. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two injured in crash on Route 28 in Centerville
August 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
