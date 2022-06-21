WELLFLEET – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wellfleet sometime after 1:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 at Way 112 (Paine Hollow). The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Wellfleet and Eastham ambulances with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Two injured in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
June 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
