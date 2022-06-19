Two injured in rollover crash in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department responded overnight, at 1:25 AM to a report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries. First arriving units found a single vehicle on its roof with two patients, one of which was heavily entrapped in the vehicle, and one that was able to free himself prior to fire department units arriving on scene. The freed patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by a Hyannis Fire Department ambulance with non- life-threatening injuries.

Rescuers worked with the Jaws of Life for approximately a half hour to free the trapped occupant with assistance from the Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire Department. After being freed, the occupant that was trapped in the vehicle was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to South Shore Hospital trauma center by a Barnstable ambulance. A utility pole was also broken during the crash leaving wires across Phinney’s Lane and closing the road.

The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Phinney’s Lane remains closed between Attucks Lane and Kidd’s Hill Road at the time of this press release. Delays in the area are expected through the morning while the utility pole is replaced.

The Barnstable Fire Department would like to stress the importance of all occupants wearing seat belts when traveling in motor vehicles.