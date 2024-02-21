You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich

Two injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich

February 21, 2024

SANDWICH – Two people were transported to a hospital after a three vehicle crash in Sandwich shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Cotuit Road just north of John Ewer Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

