Two injured in Truro crash

Two injured in Truro crash

May 15, 2021

TRURO – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Truro shortly after 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Shore Road (Route 6A) by Day’s Cottages. The injured parties were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

