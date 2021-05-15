TRURO – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Truro shortly after 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Shore Road (Route 6A) by Day’s Cottages. The injured parties were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured in Truro crash
May 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Maintenance Work Completed on the Bourne Bridge
- Falmouth Select Board Discusses Shooting Range Environmental Concerns
- Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen Saturday
- Safety Tips Issued for Summer Grilling
- U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop to 473,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Sunday Journal – Hadley Luddy With The Homeless Prevention Council
- Sunday Journal – Jackie Lane With NAMI Cape Cod And The Islands
- Sunday Journal – Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register Of Deeds
- New Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO to Focus On Post-COVID Recovery
- Local Houses of Worship Receive State Grants for Safety
- State Teachers Union Calls for Full Fall Reopening
- Registration is Open for Dennis Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics
- With Rising Vaccination Rates, Cape Gears Up for Safe and Busy Summer