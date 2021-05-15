YARMOUTH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car crashed into a hotel room in Yarmouth shortly before 2 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Cape Sands Inn on Route 28. Both victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Two injured, one seriously after car crashes into hotel room in Yarmouth
May 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
