Two injured, one seriously after car crashes into hotel room in Yarmouth

Two injured, one seriously after car crashes into hotel room in Yarmouth

May 15, 2021

YARMOUTH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car crashed into a hotel room in Yarmouth shortly before 2 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Cape Sands Inn on Route 28. Both victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

