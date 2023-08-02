You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, one seriously in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Two injured, one seriously in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

August 2, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable Wednesday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened eastbound before Route 132 (Exit 68). The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 