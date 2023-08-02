WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable Wednesday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened eastbound before Route 132 (Exit 68). The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene.
Two injured, one seriously in crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
August 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
