WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured, one seriously when a golf cart reportedly struck a tree. The incident happened around 1:30 PM Thursday in the 300 block of Church Street. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Two injured, one seriously in golf cart accident in West Barnstable
August 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
