You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, one seriously in golf cart accident in West Barnstable

Two injured, one seriously in golf cart accident in West Barnstable

August 10, 2023

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured, one seriously when a golf cart reportedly struck a tree. The incident happened around 1:30 PM Thursday in the 300 block of Church Street. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

