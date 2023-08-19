EASTHAM – Eastham rescuers respond to two reported near drownings Saturday. The first was reported about 11:45 AM off Crosby Village Road at Herring Pond. The second was reported about 1:30 PM at the beach off Turnip Field Road and Emily’s Way. CPR was performed on both victims before they were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Two near drownings reported in Eastham
August 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
