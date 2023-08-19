You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two near drownings reported in Eastham

August 19, 2023

EASTHAM – Eastham rescuers respond to two reported near drownings Saturday. The first was reported about 11:45 AM off Crosby Village Road at Herring Pond. The second was reported about 1:30 PM at the beach off Turnip Field Road and Emily’s Way. CPR was performed on both victims before they were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

