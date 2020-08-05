You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two pedestrians struck by car in Bourne

Two pedestrians struck by car in Bourne

August 4, 2020

BOURNE – Two people were reportedly struck by a car in Bourne shortly before 7:30 PM. The crash happened on Circuit Avenue by Hen’s Cove Beach. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital, the second was treated and released at the scene. The incident is under investigation by Bourne Police.

