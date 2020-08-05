BOURNE – Two people were reportedly struck by a car in Bourne shortly before 7:30 PM. The crash happened on Circuit Avenue by Hen’s Cove Beach. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital, the second was treated and released at the scene. The incident is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two pedestrians struck by car in Bourne
August 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape, Islands See No Additional Coronavirus Deaths Again
- Bourne Officials Want Representation in Bridge Replacement Talks
- Monomoy School District Releases Tentative Reopening Plan
- Local Fire Departments Receiving Grants From FEMA
- Baker Launches Mask Reminder Effort
- First Statewide Human EEE Case of 2020 Reported in Plymouth County
- Baker Increases Customer Protections for Gas and Electric Service
- Sharktivity App Lets Beach-goers Keep Tabs on Coastal Sharks
- Vineyard Officials Provide Storm Preparation Tips
- Brewster Delays Plastic Bag Ban During Pandemic
- No Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape, Islands
- US Appeals Ruling in Massachusetts Wampanoag Land Case
- Barnstable Town Manger Urges Community to Follow COVID-19 Safety Guidelines