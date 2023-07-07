PROVINCETOWN – Two people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Provincetown. The collision happened shortly after 6 PM on Conwell Street at Hensche Lane. According to reports, one vehicle struck a second parked and vehicle causing it to strike a column on a house. The vehicle then struck a large boulder. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people evaluated after crash in Provincetown
July 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
