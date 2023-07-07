You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after crash in Provincetown

Two people evaluated after crash in Provincetown

July 7, 2023



PROVINCETOWN – Two people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Provincetown. The collision happened shortly after 6 PM on Conwell Street at Hensche Lane. According to reports, one vehicle struck a second parked and vehicle causing it to strike a column on a house. The vehicle then struck a large boulder. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

