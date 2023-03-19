You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after pickup truck overturns at Mashpee beach

Two people evaluated after pickup truck overturns at Mashpee beach

March 19, 2023

MASHPEE – A pickup truck reportedly struck a large rock before rolling over on its side in Mashpee late Saturday evening. The crash happened about 11 PM in the parking lot of the town side of South Cape Beach. Two people were evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. Mashpee Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

