MASHPEE – A pickup truck reportedly struck a large rock before rolling over on its side in Mashpee late Saturday evening. The crash happened about 11 PM in the parking lot of the town side of South Cape Beach. Two people were evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. Mashpee Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Two people evaluated after pickup truck overturns at Mashpee beach
March 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
