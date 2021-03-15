BOURNE – Two people were evaluated after a rollover crash in Bourne around 6:45 PM. The crash happened in the East Rotary near the Bourne Bridge. The victims were extricated from the vehicle which rolled on its side. The crash, which stalled evening commuter traffic for a time, is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Two people evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne
March 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
