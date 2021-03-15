You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

Two people evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

March 15, 2021

BOURNE – Two people were evaluated after a rollover crash in Bourne around 6:45 PM. The crash happened in the East Rotary near the Bourne Bridge. The victims were extricated from the vehicle which rolled on its side. The crash, which stalled evening commuter traffic for a time, is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 