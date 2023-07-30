MASHPEE – A box truck and car collided in Mashpee about 1:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at James Circle. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the box truck. Both drivers were transported to Falmouth Hospital. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Crews also had to mitigate a diesel fuel spill from the truck. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Photos by Mashpee Fire/CWN
Two people injured in box truck vs car crash in Mashpee
July 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
