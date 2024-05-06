You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in car vs tree crash across from Centerville fire station

Two people injured in car vs tree crash across from Centerville fire station

May 6, 2024

CENTERVILLE – Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that struck in tree in Centerville. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C-O-MM) firefighters responded to the scene on Falmouth Road (Route 28) directly across from the main fire station. The Jaws of Life were used to extricate the victims. A MedFlight helicopter was unable to respond due to weather so the most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Traffic was tied up in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.

