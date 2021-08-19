You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured, one seriously in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

Two people injured, one seriously in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet

August 19, 2021

WELLFLEET – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Wellfleet sometime before 10 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 near the Main Street lights. According to reports, a truck and car collided. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

