WELLFLEET – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Wellfleet sometime before 10 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 near the Main Street lights. According to reports, a truck and car collided. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Two people injured, one seriously in crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
August 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
