Two people safe after boat goes up in flames off Dennis

DENNIS – Firefighters rushed to Sesuit Harbor after reports of a fully involved vessel offshore. Thick smoke could be seen from Provincetown. Two people on the boat escaped and made it to shore. One of them was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. The Coast Guard and Dennis Harbormaster were also responding to the scene where the approximately 27 foot vessel was fully involved. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Lower photos by Carl Jacobs/CWN (click to enlarge)

