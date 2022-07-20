You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people safe after boat goes up in flames off Dennis

Two people safe after boat goes up in flames off Dennis

July 20, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – Firefighters rushed to Sesuit Harbor after reports of a fully involved vessel offshore. Thick smoke could be seen from Provincetown. Two people on the boat escaped and made it to shore. One of them was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. The Coast Guard and Dennis Harbormaster were also responding to the scene where the approximately 27 foot vessel was fully involved. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Lower photos by Carl Jacobs/CWN (click to enlarge)

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 