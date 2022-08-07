You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne

Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne

August 7, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on the rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports the vessel’s motor died and strong southwesterly winds blew the vessel against the rocks allowing large waves to pound the boat. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off the stricken vessel. They were evaluated but appeared uninjured. A commercial salvage company was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.

