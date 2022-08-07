BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on the rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports the vessel’s motor died and strong southwesterly winds blew the vessel against the rocks allowing large waves to pound the boat. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off the stricken vessel. They were evaluated but appeared uninjured. A commercial salvage company was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne
August 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Symphony at the Seashore Concert Set to Return
- State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress
- Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions
- Sewer Expansion Work in Centerville Continues Monday
- Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted
- Gottlieb Explains Reasons for Stepping Down from Mashpee Select Board
- Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
- China Cuts Off Vital US Contacts Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
- Sunday Journal – Lt. Governor Hopeful Kim Driscoll Talks Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb
- Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge with Founder Billy Starr
- Even Simple Exercise May Help Aging Brain, Study Hints
- Pan-Mass Challenge Kicks Off Saturday