Two suspects convicted, sentenced to prison for 2019 brutal beating in Hyannis



HYANNIS – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that after a 2 ½ week long jury trial in

Barnstable Suprior Court, Shondell Rateree (DOB 2/18/1992) of Hyannis and Kelvin Rios-Figueroa

(DOB 5/04/1999) of Fall River were found guilty of numerous offenses relating to a 2019 brutal beating

in Hyannis. Defendant Rateree was found guilty of Assault with Intent to Maim, Aggravated Assault &

Battery, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault &Battery x2, and Intimidation of a

Witness. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth recommended a sentence of 9 to 12 years in state

prison. Judge Mark Gildea sentenced Rateree to 8 to 9.5 years in state prison with concurrent probation

for 3 years following the defendants release.

Defendant Rios-Figueroa was found guilty of Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon and Assault & Battery. Judge Gildea sentenced Rios Figueroa to 2.5 years committed in the Barnstable County Correctional Facility, followed by three years probation.

The charges stem from an incident on September 8, 2019, in the early morning hours, in which the defendants Rateree and Rios Figueroa attacked the male and female victims on the street adjacent to their residence. The attack involved the defendants kicking and punching the victims, and quickly escalated to Rataree stabbing one of the victims multiple times, causing life threatening injuries requiring

emergency surgery at Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police, with the assistance of the Yarmouth Police Department Dispatch, and the live stream cameras at Bay View Beach, learned that defendant Rateree had driven to Bayview Beach and thrown the knife he used in the stabbing into the ocean. Barnstable Police

were able to retrieve the knife the following morning.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nicole Manoog and investigated by the Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.