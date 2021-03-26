You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two taken to Cape Cod Hospital after crash in Dennis

Two taken to Cape Cod Hospital after crash in Dennis

March 26, 2021

DENNIS – Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Dennis around 3:30 PM. The crash happened on Route 134 by the Patriot Square plaza. Traffic was backed up in the area for a time. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

