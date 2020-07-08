HARWICH – A head-on crash involving two trucks and a car sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened around 4:15 PM Wednesday on Orleans Road (Route 39) at Depot Road. A GMC dump truck and a Kia Optima both had heavy front end damage and a second small box truck appeared to have only minor damage. Route 39 was closed while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photos by Craig Chadwick/CWN
Two trucks, car collide head-on in Harwich
July 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 2 More Cases Reported
- MassDOT, Army Corps Take Next Step in Bridge Replacements
- Passenger Traffic Increasing at Barnstable Municipal Airport
- State Urging Residents to be Aware of Unemployment Scam
- State’s Second EEE Positive Mosquito Sample Found in Western Mass.
- Dunkin’ To Close 450 Speedway Store Locations
- Cahoon Museum Reopening in August
- Wareham Police Warn that Overdoses Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
- Cape Cod Businesses Proceed Into Phase 3
- 2020 Boston Pops for Nantucket Reimagined
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Hold Blood Drives Throughout July
- Cape Cod Cares For The Troops Still Supporting Soldiers
- No Additional Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands