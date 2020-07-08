Two trucks, car collide head-on in Harwich



HARWICH – A head-on crash involving two trucks and a car sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened around 4:15 PM Wednesday on Orleans Road (Route 39) at Depot Road. A GMC dump truck and a Kia Optima both had heavy front end damage and a second small box truck appeared to have only minor damage. Route 39 was closed while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Photos by Craig Chadwick/CWN