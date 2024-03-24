You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash in Centerville leaves one car on its roof

Two vehicle crash in Centerville leaves one car on its roof

March 23, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CENTERVILLE – Two vehicles collided in Centerville Saturday evening leaving one on its roof. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was diverted at at Phinney’s Lane and Old Stage Road while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

