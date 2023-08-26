CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash reportedly left one car on its side and a utility pole snapped in Centerville. The crash happened about 10:15 PM on Craigville Beach Road just east of Strawberry Hill Road. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. 1,229 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. Line crews were called to replace the pole. Craigville Beach Road was closed in the area of the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two vehicle crash leaves one car on its side, utility pole snapped in Centerville
August 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
