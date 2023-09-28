You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound in Dennis

Two vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound in Dennis

September 27, 2023

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Dennis about 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened eastbound near the Old Bass River Road overpass before Route 134. One of the vehicles may have rolled over into the median before resting on its wheels. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 