DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Dennis about 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened eastbound near the Old Bass River Road overpass before Route 134. One of the vehicles may have rolled over into the median before resting on its wheels. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash on Route 6 eastbound in Dennis
September 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
