BARNSTABLE – A two vehicle crash on the Exit 68 ramp from Route 6 to Route 132 snarled traffic for a time. The crash, which happened just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon, sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Three others were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 ramp in Barnstable
April 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
