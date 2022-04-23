You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 ramp in Barnstable

Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Route 6 ramp in Barnstable

April 23, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A two vehicle crash on the Exit 68 ramp from Route 6 to Route 132 snarled traffic for a time. The crash, which happened just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon, sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Three others were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

