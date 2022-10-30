MASHPEE – A two vehicle crash with rollover snarled traffic at the Mashpee rotary. The crash happened on Falmouth Road just north of the rotary with Route 151 and Great Neck Road just before 7 PM Sunday. Mashpee Fire-Rescue extricated the driver from the overturned vehicle and checked for injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
Two vehicle crash with rollover snarls traffic at Mashpee rotary
October 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
