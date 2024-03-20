BOURNE – A two vehicle crash left one car overturned in Bourne. The crash happened about 7:15 AM on Route 3 northbound about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. The scene was quickly cleared and morning commuter traffic is moving through the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Two vehicles collide on Route 3 in Bourne causing one to rollover
March 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
