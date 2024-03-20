You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicles collide on Route 3 in Bourne causing one to rollover

Two vehicles collide on Route 3 in Bourne causing one to rollover

March 20, 2024

BOURNE – A two vehicle crash left one car overturned in Bourne. The crash happened about 7:15 AM on Route 3 northbound about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. The scene was quickly cleared and morning commuter traffic is moving through the area. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 