You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Van fire snarls traffic near Falmouth Hospital

Van fire snarls traffic near Falmouth Hospital

June 2, 2020

FALMOUTH – A van caught fire on Ter Heun Drive in Falmouth around 2 PM. The vehicle was fully involved when fire crews arrived. The scene is very close to Falmouth Hospital, and traffic was forced to reroute around the scene. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 