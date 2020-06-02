FALMOUTH – A van caught fire on Ter Heun Drive in Falmouth around 2 PM. The vehicle was fully involved when fire crews arrived. The scene is very close to Falmouth Hospital, and traffic was forced to reroute around the scene. No injuries were reported.
Van fire snarls traffic near Falmouth Hospital
June 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
