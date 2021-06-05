Vehicle crashes into well-known local market in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – A car reportedly crashed into the Angel Foods market at 467 Commercial Street in Provincetown early Saturday afternoon. Two people in the Range Rover were evaluated at the scene. A support pillar for an overhang of the historic building, which local’s know as Bryant’s Market, was sheared out. Firefighters were called to standby while the vehicle was extracted from the historic building near Bangs Street in the East End of town. A building inspector will determine the structural integrity of the structure. Provincetown Police are investigating how the crash happened.

