BARNSTABLE – A car crashed into the woods off Route 6 in Barnstable around 9:45 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened westbound just before exit 68 (old exit 6). The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle crashes into woods off Route 6 westbound in Barnstable
April 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
