You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into woods off Route 6 westbound in Barnstable

Vehicle crashes into woods off Route 6 westbound in Barnstable

April 8, 2021

BARNSTABLE – A car crashed into the woods off Route 6 in Barnstable around 9:45 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened westbound just before exit 68 (old exit 6). The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 