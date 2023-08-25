BARNSTABLE – At about 3:30 PM Friday afternoon, a Toyota Corolla went thru a fence that is between Iyannough Road (Route 132) and Shootflying Hill Rd opposite the Hyannis Golf Course in Barnstable. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle crashes through fence along Route 132 in Barnstable
August 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
