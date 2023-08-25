You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes through fence along Route 132 in Barnstable

Vehicle crashes through fence along Route 132 in Barnstable

August 25, 2023

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – At about 3:30 PM Friday afternoon, a Toyota Corolla went thru a fence that is between Iyannough Road (Route 132) and Shootflying Hill Rd opposite the Hyannis Golf Course in Barnstable. There were no injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

