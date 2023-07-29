You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle ends up in Sheep Pond in Brewster

Vehicle ends up in Sheep Pond in Brewster

July 28, 2023

BREWSTER – A vehicle ended up in Sheep Pond off Fisherman’s Landing in Brewster Friday evening. It happened sometime after 8:30 PM. The driver was able to get out of the car and was not injured. It was unclear if the driver was attempting to launch a boat at the time. Brewster officials were working on a tow truck to removed the vehicle from the pond.

