PLYMOUTH – A fully involved vehicle fire shut down Route 25 eastbound in Plymouth for a time. The fire was reported near the Rest Area around milemarker 6. No injuries were reported. Motorists should expect residual delays for some time.
Vehicle fire briefly closes Route 25 eastbound in Plymouth
July 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
