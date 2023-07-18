You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire briefly closes Route 25 eastbound in Plymouth

Vehicle fire briefly closes Route 25 eastbound in Plymouth

July 18, 2023

PLYMOUTH – A fully involved vehicle fire shut down Route 25 eastbound in Plymouth for a time. The fire was reported near the Rest Area around milemarker 6. No injuries were reported. Motorists should expect residual delays for some time.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 