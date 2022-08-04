New details: Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Thursday at approximately 1:13 PM, they were dispatched to a reported car fire at 1170 Brown’s Neck Road in Wellfleet. The fire was called in via 911 by an occupant with the car in close proximity to a residential dwelling.

While enroute to the scene, first responding personnel were advised that the car was fully involved and was spreading to the dwelling. Upon receipt of this information, Wellfleet Fire Chief Richard Pauley requested to an engine from Truro to the scene. Wellfleet Engine 95 arrived on the scene at 1:22 PM, confirmed the fire and requested a working fire assignment bringing in mutual aid from Truro, Eastham, Orleand and Brewster fire departments along with an ambulance from Provincetown Rescue. At this time the car was fully involved and within four feet of the dwelling with fire spreading with fire spreading to the outside of the house.

A pre-connected 1 3/4 inch hose line was stretched from engine 95 and the fire was quickly knocked down before it was able to spread to the interior of the building. All occupants of the dwelling were outside upon fire department arrival and a pet lizard was rescued from the building. The interior of the dwelling was checked for fire spread (opening an adjacent wall) and it was determined the fire had not spread inside the structure. The house sustained some smoke and water damage with the vehicle being a total loss. The fire was declared under control at 1:48 PM. Fire department personnel remained on scene to assist the occupants with retrieving their personal possessions.