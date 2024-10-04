BOURNE – A fully involved vehicle fire shut down Sandwich Road in Bourne Friday afternoon. The fire was reported near Long Boat Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle fire shuts down Sandwich Road in Bourne
October 4, 2024
BOURNE – A fully involved vehicle fire shut down Sandwich Road in Bourne Friday afternoon. The fire was reported near Long Boat Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Bill Hanney Talks New Entertainment Space at Cape Cod Mall Replacing Regal Cinemas
- Entanglement Determined As Cause Of Death For Right Whale Found Near Vineyard
- Port Strike Has Been Suspended
- WATCH: Taking Famous Arrest of Gangster Whitey Bulger to the Stage with Casey Sherman
- WATCH: State Rep. Dylan Fernandes Announces Motion to Intervene in Nuclear Wastewater Appeal
- Question 6 Has Barnstable County Officials at Odds
- Sewer Repairs To Occur On Section Of Phinney’s Lane This Friday
- Dredging Work To Resume At Entrance To Cotuit Bay
- Possible Town Meeting Purchase Of Gooseberry Island In Mashpee Postponed
- From Movie Theater to Entertainment Experience – Bill Hanney on a New Future for Cape Cod Mall
- Downtown Hyannis Motel Razed
- Plymouth Man Indicted For Father’s Murder
- State Announces 13th Human Case Of West Nile Virus This Year