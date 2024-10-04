You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire shuts down Sandwich Road in Bourne

Vehicle fire shuts down Sandwich Road in Bourne

October 4, 2024

Bourne Police/CWN


BOURNE – A fully involved vehicle fire shut down Sandwich Road in Bourne Friday afternoon. The fire was reported near Long Boat Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 