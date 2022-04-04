BARNSTABLE – A vehicle fire forced the temporarily closure of Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable about 9:15 AM Monday. A commercial work van was reported fully involved between exits 68 and 72 (Route 132 and Willow Street). There were no reports of injuries.
Vehicle fire temporarily closes Route 6 in Barnstable
April 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Volunteer Campaign a Success
- Cape Nonprofit Highlights Benefits of Banking Local
- Barnstable County Considers Ways to Pay for PFAS Cleanup
- Watch New Osprey Nest Cam in Falmouth
- Chatham Inn Sells to Real Estate Investment Company
- Barnstable County Sets Up System for Towns to Acquire COVID Money
- Officials Urge Caution after Fire at Fort Devens
- Dennis Officials Warn That Fuel Assistance Season Ends Soon
- Barnstable County Scales Back Employee Testing Policy
- Bill Banning Hairstyle Bias Approved by Massachusetts Senate
- Sunday Journal – Walk for Hope Looks to Fight Housing Crisis
- Sunday Journal – American Lung Association
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands United Way Hosts Casey Sherman