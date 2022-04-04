You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire temporarily closes Route 6 in Barnstable

Vehicle fire temporarily closes Route 6 in Barnstable

April 4, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle fire forced the temporarily closure of Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable about 9:15 AM Monday. A commercial work van was reported fully involved between exits 68 and 72 (Route 132 and Willow Street). There were no reports of injuries.

