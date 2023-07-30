You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle hits parked vehicle which them strikes house in Mashpee

Vehicle hits parked vehicle which them strikes house in Mashpee

July 30, 2023


MASHPEE – A vehicle reportedly struck a parked vehicle pushing it against a house in Mashpee. The incident happened Saturday evening on MacMurphy Drive in the Otis Trailer Village. No serious injuries were reported. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident.
Photo by Mashpee Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 