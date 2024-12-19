You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns in Truro

Vehicle overturns in Truro

December 18, 2024

TRURO – A vehicle was found overturned in Truro shortly before 6 PM Wednesday. It happened on Cliff Road off High Head Road. Officials reportedly did not find anyone in the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.

