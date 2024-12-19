TRURO – A vehicle was found overturned in Truro shortly before 6 PM Wednesday. It happened on Cliff Road off High Head Road. Officials reportedly did not find anyone in the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle overturns in Truro
December 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
