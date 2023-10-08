You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns into woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Vehicle overturns into woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth

October 7, 2023

YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods and rolled on its side in Yarmouth Saturday evening. The crash happened eastbound on Route 6 just before Willow Street (Exit 72) just after 8 PM. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was now available due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

