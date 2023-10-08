YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods and rolled on its side in Yarmouth Saturday evening. The crash happened eastbound on Route 6 just before Willow Street (Exit 72) just after 8 PM. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was now available due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle overturns into woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth
October 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
