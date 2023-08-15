You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns on Route 28 in Orleans

Vehicle overturns on Route 28 in Orleans

August 15, 2023

Orleans FIre-Rescue/CWN

ORLEANS – A pickup truck reportedly overturned in Orleans around 2:10 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on South Orleans Road (Route 28) at Namequoit Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash which temporarily closed Route 28 until the vehicle could be towed.

