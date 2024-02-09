BOURNE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Bourne about 11:30 AM Friday. The crash happened westbound by the exit 55 just before the Sagamore Bridge. The vehicle ended up on its roof. The occupants were able to self extricate and were evaluated by EMTs. The right lane was blocked causing traffic delays. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle overturns on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge
February 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
