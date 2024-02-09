You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

Vehicle overturns on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

February 9, 2024

BOURNE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Bourne about 11:30 AM Friday. The crash happened westbound by the exit 55 just before the Sagamore Bridge. The vehicle ended up on its roof. The occupants were able to self extricate and were evaluated by EMTs. The right lane was blocked causing traffic delays. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 