You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Dennis

Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Dennis

February 5, 2024

DENNIS – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Dennis just before 10 PM Monday. The crash happened in the median westbound at the Route 134 overpass. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 