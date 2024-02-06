DENNIS – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Dennis just before 10 PM Monday. The crash happened in the median westbound at the Route 134 overpass. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Dennis
February 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
