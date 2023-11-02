YARMOUTH – A traffic crash reportedly left a vehicle overturned in Yarmouth. It happened about 9 PM Wednesday on Route 6 eastbound just past Station Avenue (Exit 75). Firefighters had to extricate the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injury but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police, who are investigating the crash, reported the roadway appeared slippery from light sleet falling.
Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Yarmouth
November 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- November Blood Drives Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare
- VIDEO – Hyannis Film Festival with Bill Ferrall
- Monomoy Schools Name New Director of Technology
- The Last New Beatles Song, ‘Now And Then,’ Will be Released This Week
- Falmouth Hospital Unveils New ICU
- Center for Coastal Studies Welcomes Brazilian Conservationists
- Group Seeks to Clear Names of All Accused, Convicted or Executed for Witchcraft in Massachusetts
- ADU’s Top Yarmouth Special Town Meeting
- Officials Urging Support for Vessel Speed Restrictions
- State Senate Passes Pair Of Bipartisan Health Care Bills
- Mass Broadband Institute Launches $145 Million Grant Program
- Provincetown Receives $300,000 In Community Development Grants
- Bourne Voters Tackle Marijuana Sales Ban