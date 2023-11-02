You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Yarmouth

November 1, 2023

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash reportedly left a vehicle overturned in Yarmouth. It happened about 9 PM Wednesday on Route 6 eastbound just past Station Avenue (Exit 75). Firefighters had to extricate the driver who appeared to have escaped serious injury but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police, who are investigating the crash, reported the roadway appeared slippery from light sleet falling.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 