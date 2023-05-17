YARMOUTH PORT – A vehicle was pulled from the water at the beach at the end of Wharf Lane in Yarmouth Port late Wednesday morning. Fortunately no one was in the vehicle. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the vehicle ended up in the water.
Vehicle pulled from water at Yarmouth Port beach
May 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
