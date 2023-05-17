You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle pulled from water at Yarmouth Port beach

Vehicle pulled from water at Yarmouth Port beach

May 17, 2023

YARMOUTH PORT – A vehicle was pulled from the water at the beach at the end of Wharf Lane in Yarmouth Port late Wednesday morning. Fortunately no one was in the vehicle. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the vehicle ended up in the water.

