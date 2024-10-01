You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its roof in Bourne

Vehicle rolls on its roof in Bourne

September 30, 2024

BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost control and rolled on its roof in Bourne around 10 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street just off the East Rotary. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

