OSTERVILLE – Three people were evaluated after a vehicle rolled on its roof in Osterville. The crash happened about 5:15 PM on Wioanno Avenue between Main Street and West Bay Street. The occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle rolls on roof in Osterville
July 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Duffy Health Center Receives Grant For On-Site Improvements
- Barnstable Little League Team Makes State Finals
- Former Town Office In Sandwich Sold At Auction
- Holtec Denied Permission to Discharge Wastewater into Cape Cod Bay
- Nantucket House Condemned Due to Erosion
- Love Live Local Fest Returns In July
- Southcoast Health Announces New President and CEO
- 9th Annual OneCape Summit Tackles Local Issues
- Cape Symphony Returns to National Seashore in August
- State Tentatively Denies Holtec Wastewater Discharge Permit Request
- Artist Selected for 36th Provincetown Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla
- Federal Report Says PFAS Could Be in Half of US Tap Water
- Heritage Museums & Gardens Aims for $11.5 Million in Capital Campaign