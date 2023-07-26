You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on roof in Osterville

Vehicle rolls on roof in Osterville

July 26, 2023

OSTERVILLE – Three people were evaluated after a vehicle rolled on its roof in Osterville. The crash happened about 5:15 PM on Wioanno Avenue between Main Street and West Bay Street. The occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

